Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >AAP moves SC against Delhi HC stay on reserving 80% ICU beds for covid patients
While staying the Delhi government's 13 September order, the high court had asked whether non-covid patients have a right to life or not.

AAP moves SC against Delhi HC stay on reserving 80% ICU beds for covid patients

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Japnam Bindra

  • A single-judge bench of Delhi High Court had stayed the decision of the state government directing 33 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for covid-19 patients.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order staying its decision to reserve 80% ICU beds in private hospitals for covid-19 patients.

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order staying its decision to reserve 80% ICU beds in private hospitals for covid-19 patients.

On 22 September, a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court had stayed the decision of the state government directing 33 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for covid-19 patients. The bench had held that such a direction was in violation of the fundamental rights of those patients who had other serious health conditions.

On 22 September, a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court had stayed the decision of the state government directing 33 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for covid-19 patients. The bench had held that such a direction was in violation of the fundamental rights of those patients who had other serious health conditions.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

While staying the Delhi government's 13 September order, the high court had rebuked the state counsel and asked whether non-covid patients have a right to life or not.

"Del HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The petition in the apex court was filed on Thursday morning.

The Delhi government has also challenged the 22 September order before a two-judge bench in the high court. The division bench is likely to hear the case on 27 November.

(PTI contributed to the story)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.