One of the most eligible bachelors in Indian politics, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is allegedly dating Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra. Their recent pictures together have sparked rumours on social media that Chadha and Chopra are not 'just friends'.

And now, a cryptic post by Chadha's colleague as well as an Aam Aadmi Party co-worker's tweet has at least confirmed the blooming love story between the Ishaqzaade actress and the youngest parliamentarian.

In a tweet Arora shared a picture of Chopra and Chadha and captioned it, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!".

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Soon after he shared the tweet, fans shared their surprised reactions.

"Getting married or what?" a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Confirm ho gaya kya?"

Asked about the rumours outside Parliament recently, Chadha replied, "Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke sawal mat kariya (You ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

"Jawab denge (I will give a reply)," Chadha said with a smile, when asked for his reaction to rumours about him and Chopra.

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor went viral on social media in Rajya Sabha and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

Last week, the duo was spotted hanging out in Mumbai. Chopra and Chadha were twinning in white and grabbed everyone's attention with their meeting.

If reports are to be believed both Chopra and Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Chopra is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra. She made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.