'Congratulations to Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra', AAP MP drops hint of new 'union'. See post2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav Chadha after his pictures with Parineeti Chopra went viral on social media
One of the most eligible bachelors in Indian politics, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is allegedly dating Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra. Their recent pictures together have sparked rumours on social media that Chadha and Chopra are not 'just friends'.
