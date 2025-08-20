AAP MP Raghav Chadha demands free ChatGPT, Gemini, for all Indians: ‘Next step towards digital democracy’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday called for the Centre to make the advanced versions AI tools including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and others free for Indians, citing that it could revolutionise farming, education, business and healthcare among others.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Chadha noted that countries like UAE, Singapore and China are already offering free access to advanced AI models to their citizens, while Indians are at a risk of losing the $15 trillion global AI race by 2030.

AI is not “not just a technology but an opportunity to dream big and accomplish those dreams,” the AAP MP from Punjab noted. He claimed it could revolutionise farming, education, business and healthcare, boost productivity, save time, and ensure that “not a single Indian is left behind in this AI revolution.”

For farmers, AI can mean smart farming, for students it can act as a 24x7 tutor, for entrepreneurs it can be a business planner and so on, he said.

“Every question has an answer, every problem has a solution within AI,” Chadha told the Rajya Sabha.

Raghav Chadha bats for Digital India using AI Calling upon the government to take steps, Raghav Chadha said, “If the Government of India provides advanced generative AI tools—like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok and Claude—to every citizen, across all age groups and social classes, in local languages, free of cost and in a safe manner, it can multiply our national productivity manifold and save people’s precious time.”

Terming it the “next step towards digital democracy,” Chadha emphasised that in this revolution of AI, not a single Indian should be left behind.