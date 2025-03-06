AAP MP Raghav Chadha invited to Harvard University – Know all about the Global Leadership Program

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, on Thursday announced, that he had been selected to participate in Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard Kennedy School, Boston, US from March 5 to 13.

"Learning is a lifelong journey! I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School @Kennedy_School in Boston, USA.

As one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha, my mission has always been to address the issues that matter most to the people and champion their aspirations. This learning experience with a diverse cohort of handpicked achievers from @YGLvoices will broaden my horizons and enable me to serve you better." the AAP MP wrote on his X post.

Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program Harvard Kennedy School, one of the world's leading institutions, invites a select group of global leaders each year to participate in this prestigious program. It provides a platform for in-depth study and discussion on public policy, innovation, and global leadership.

From March 5 to 13, top leaders, policymakers, officials, and experts from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge to discuss global politics, leadership, and policy innovations.

The Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program is a prestigious 10-day executive education initiative conducted by the Harvard Kennedy School in collaboration with the Forum of Young Global Leaders (an initiative of the World Economic Forum).

It is designed for young leaders under the age of 40 from diverse fields, including government, business, and media, who are committed to addressing global challenges and shaping a better future. The program focuses on enhancing leadership skills, fostering collaboration across sectors, and equipping participants to tackle pressing global issues effectively.

