AAP MP Raghav Chadha questions Nirmala Sitharaman’s ₹12 lakh income tax relief for middle class: ‘Is it untrue…’

  • AAP MP Raghav Chadha in a video said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to “complicate” his counter regarding the income tax relief provided by the Centre for incomes up to 12 lakh. He said that the FM also did not respond to his other questions.

Livemint
Updated14 Feb 2025, 04:53 PM IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to complicate his words at the Rajya Sabha the day before regarding his explanation on the income tax rebate announced in Budget 2025.

In a video posted on X, Chadha said he was not allowed to reply to Sitharaman’s questions.

“Yesterday the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha said I tried to mislead the house. I was not allowed to even reply to her questions,” he said.

The AAP MP further highlighted that the finance minister did not answer his other questions regarding issues faced by railway passengers and financial problems faced by the middle class.

“I raised various issues in my speech on the Union Budget like the issues being faced by railway passengers, financial challenges of the middle class, tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration or the falling rupee. She did not reply on these issues but on my example to explain the Income Tax rebate, she made a lot of statements,” he said.

Chadha said that he will still stand by his statement regarding the income tax rebate announced by the government in Budget 2025.

“The tax relief of 12 lakh that is being given is neither a tax exemption nor a tax deduction but just a tax rebate,” he said.

He explained that one has to pay taxes on incomes exceeding 12 lakh, adding that Sitharaman tried to complicate his words by mentioning marginal tax relief. “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to prove that my example was wrong.”

“I want to ask the finance minister whether it’s untrue that one has to pay tax on their full income if it exceeds 12 lakh. Tell me if a person earns 13 lakh per annum, then does he have to pay income tax on the entire 13 lakh or not,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sitharaman had denied Chadha’s claims that one has to pay taxes according to their slabs on their full income if it exceeds 12 lakh.

Finance minister launched personal attacks on me: Chadha

In the three-minute long video, Chadha further alleged that Sitharaman had made personal attacks on him during her reply to his question.

“I want to say that I have a lot of love and respect for the Honourable Finance Minister. She is older than me in terms of experience and age. I hope that in future she refrains from making such personal statements,” he said.

In her Rajya Sabha reply to Raghav Chadha, Sitharaman said that she did not see the “strength of a chartered accountant” in his interventions.

“It makes me question if I am really right thinking that you are a chartered accountant,” she said.

Key Takeaways
  • The ₹12 lakh income tax relief is more accurately described as a tax rebate rather than an exemption or deduction.
  • Chadha’s challenge highlights the ongoing concerns regarding the financial struggles of the middle class in India.
  • The exchange illustrates the political tensions surrounding budget discussions and the importance of clear communication in public finance.
