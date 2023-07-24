Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for entire monsoon session, AAP says ‘requested chairman to…’2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for repeatedly violating chair's directions. He will miss the remaining monsoon session.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday due to ‘repeatedly violating the directions of the chair’. The senior AAP leader will not be able to take part in the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament.
VP Dhankhar sought the approval of the house and later suspended the AAP member for the entire monsoon session of Parliament after a voice vote. After the suspension of Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha, VP Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings of the house till 2 PM while opposition members continued to create uproar.
After the adjournment of Rajya Sabha, Goyal went to the Vice President's chamber and many opposition leaders followed him there.
AAP and other opposition parties have been demanding that Prime Minister Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue on the floor of the house and that the government agree to a detailed discussion.
The government has agreed to a short-duration discussion on Manipur. However, opposition parties want a detailed discussion and have notices being served under Rule 267 for suspension of business of the House.
Reacted to the suspension of his fellow party member, Raghav Chadha said, "It is very unfortunate that Rajya Sabha Chairman suspended Sanjay Singh. This is not right, it is against the spirit of democracy. After the House was adjourned, we went to the Chairman and requested him to revoke this suspension... Even during the BAC meeting, we all walked out as we were not being heard at all. The Chairman should talk to the MPs. and have healthy discussions"
(With inputs from agencies):