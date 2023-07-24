Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on Monday due to ‘repeatedly violating the directions of the chair’. The senior AAP leader will not be able to take part in the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Vice President Dhankhar had reprimanded Sanjay Singh last week when he repeatedly protested against the bill proposed by the central government to replace the ordinance on control over services in Delhi and cautioned that he will be forced to name the AAP leader. VP Dhankhar had requested the AAP member to take his seat and later named him for 'unruly behaviour' and cautioned him. The motion for suspension of Sanjay Singh was proposed by Union Commerce Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal who said Singh's behaviour was against the 'ethics and rules of the House'. "This kind of behaviour ....and disturbing the House is completely against the ethics and rules of the House. The government wants to move a motion to suspend Sanjay Singh," Goyal said while urging VP Dhankhar to take action.

VP Dhankhar sought the approval of the house and later suspended the AAP member for the entire monsoon session of Parliament after a voice vote. After the suspension of Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha, VP Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings of the house till 2 PM while opposition members continued to create uproar.

After the adjournment of Rajya Sabha, Goyal went to the Vice President's chamber and many opposition leaders followed him there.

AAP and other opposition parties have been demanding that Prime Minister Modi make a statement on the Manipur issue on the floor of the house and that the government agree to a detailed discussion.

The government has agreed to a short-duration discussion on Manipur. However, opposition parties want a detailed discussion and have notices being served under Rule 267 for suspension of business of the House.

Reacted to the suspension of his fellow party member, Raghav Chadha said, "It is very unfortunate that Rajya Sabha Chairman suspended Sanjay Singh. This is not right, it is against the spirit of democracy. After the House was adjourned, we went to the Chairman and requested him to revoke this suspension... Even during the BAC meeting, we all walked out as we were not being heard at all. The Chairman should talk to the MPs. and have healthy discussions"

