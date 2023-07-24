Reacted to the suspension of his fellow party member, Raghav Chadha said, "It is very unfortunate that Rajya Sabha Chairman suspended Sanjay Singh. This is not right, it is against the spirit of democracy. After the House was adjourned, we went to the Chairman and requested him to revoke this suspension... Even during the BAC meeting, we all walked out as we were not being heard at all. The Chairman should talk to the MPs. and have healthy discussions"