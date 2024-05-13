AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by PA to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence, sources told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She has approached the Delhi Police for investigation, they added.

Meanwhile, Maliwal also made PCR (police control room) calls after the alleged verbal spat, PTI reported citing officials. The two calls were made at 10 am, they said.

A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that, as per the report. Neither the CM's residence or AAP has made an immediate reaction, it added.

Maliwal is the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a women's rights body in the national capital. She was in the news earlier this month for criticising Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena over the termination of DCW's contractual employees, as per a PTI report.

The AAP leader noted that only eight of the 90 staff at the commission were permanent employees and questioned how it will function if most of its staff are dismissed.

The LG office however hit back at Maliwal, alleging she was resorting to "mudslinging" to "cover up her own wrongdoing".

This is a breaking story, more details awaited…

