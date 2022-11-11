In a recording of the occasion, a monk wearing saffron shared the dais with Gautam and administered an oath to the gathered Hindus. The oath said the people who were getting converted would have “no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh". Nor would they worship them as God. “I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them," the oath said.

