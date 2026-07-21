AAP offers legal, medical aid to CJP protesters after Delhi Police crackdown; issues helpline numbers

The Aam Admi Party on Tuesday launched a helpline number in order to provide medical aid to those protestors injured in the police crackdown on Monday during the Sansad Chalo march. It has also promised legal assistance to family members of those students who were detained.

The helpline number issued by the party is 8588833548.

The announcement was made on social media by AAP's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has also slammed the government, calling its crackdown on the students worse than the brutality of the Britishers.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the helpline number provided by AAP for CJP protesters? ⌵ The Aam Admi Party has launched a helpline number for CJP protesters at 8588833548 to provide medical and legal aid. 2 Why did AAP condemn the police's actions during the CJP protest? ⌵ AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal condemned the police actions during the protest, likening them to British colonial brutality and claiming that the police used excessive violence against unarmed students. 3 How many police personnel and protesters were reported injured during the CJP protests? ⌵ According to the Delhi Police, 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were reported injured during the clashes at the CJP protests. 4 What legal measures is TMC MP Saket Gokhale taking against police brutality during the protests? ⌵ TMC MP Saket Gokhale is collecting video evidence of police brutality against protesters to initiate legal action against the Delhi Police. 5 What demands did the CJP present to the Indian government during the protest? ⌵ The CJP presented demands including the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants, and the unconditional release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

"The police brutality we saw on young protesters! Even the British did not unleash violence on freedom fighters similar to what the Modi government did on our own children. The videos showed that police kept beating girls and students, and lathi-charging them without any provocation," Kejriwal said at a press conference, as per news agency PTI.

"Numerous videos circulating on social media show young boys and girls begging with folded hands before the police, while police continuously beat unarmed students without any provocation," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

He compared the scenes on Monday to the brutality unleashed by General Dyer in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh,

"I want to tell the parents and family members of the protesters: You need not fear, we are with you. Send a message to the helpline number. We will get in touch, and provide legal aid and medical aid," Kejriwal said.

He also revealed that although he could not take part in the protest, both his children joined the march with the protestors.

"Modi ji, you are the biggest anti-national in the country. You are calling our students 'anti-national' but you are unable to stop paper leaks," Kejriwal added.

He also said that he would be visiting the RML Hospital and the Parliament Street police station later in the day.

118 police personnel, 60 protestors injured: Delhi Police The Delhi Police has claimed that 118 police personnel have been injured in the clashes along with 60 protestors.

Police claimed that protestors pelted stones and other objects at officials, attempted to break barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. Five FIRs have been registered by the police in this regard.

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed demands including the resignation of Pradhan, compensation of ₹1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke apologises to CJP supporters over alleged police brutality

Saket Gokhale calls for videos of 'police brutality' Meanwhile TMC MP Saket Gokhale has called for videos of 'police brutality' so that he can launch a legal action against the Delhi Police.

“Me along with some MPs are documenting video evidence of police brutality against peaceful protestors in Delhi yesterday during the Jantar Mantar protests,” Gokhale said in an X post, adding, “The purpose is to identify the officials who assaulted protestors, so that legal action can be taken against them.”

“If you filmed any part of it, please send it. Videos where the assaulting officer’s face is clearly visible are especially valuable since it makes it easier to file complaints against them and hold them accountable,” he added.

“You will remain completely anonymous. The upload page asks for no name, no email, no phone number, and no account,” Gokhale also said.