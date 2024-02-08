AAP plans legal action against ED, accuses agency of being a mouthpiece of BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has rejected allegations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged 'Delhi Jal Board' scam case. The party called the allegations "blatantly false" and has decided to legal action for defaming the party.

On Wednesday, ED officials conducted searches on the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant and others in connection with the Delhi Jal Board corruption case. Delhi liquor scam case: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 17 The ED stated that its probe revealed that a former chief engineer of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) passed on the bribe money to persons connected with AAP, among others, and that the money was also passed on to AAP as "election funds." PM Modi knows it is only Arvind Kejriwal who can challenge him so…: Atishi Responding to ED's accusations, the AAP party said, "We condemn any kind of wrongdoing done by DJB officials or its contractors, if proven true. We also condemn the ED's blatantly false allegation that AAP or its leaders have anything to do with this case. Not a single penny or piece of evidence has been recovered from the AAP leaders who were raided yesterday by ED".

"It's clear that the Modi government is a big believer in Hitler's ideology...If you repeat a lie a thousand times, people will start believing in it", the AAP party added.

‘ED threatened witnesses to …,’ Atishi's ‘big expose’ amid raids

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP said that over the last 10 years, Modi government and their 'mayajaal' of agencies like ED and CBI have filed over 230 cases against AAP leaders. Yet not a single one has been proven in courts.

AAP said ED has proven it is nothing but a mouthpiece of the BJP.

AAP also questioned why the Enforcement Directorate or other central agencies never investigate scams such as the Ayushman Bharat scam or the Bharatmala project scam.

ED searches 10 locations including Kejriwal's personal secretary's residence

"If the ED was really keen on tackling corruption and money laundering, why is it that there is no investigation into scams of the Modi government revealed by the CAG like the Ayushman Bharat scam or Bharatmala project scam where a km of road was built for 250 Cr instead of 18 cr," it said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!