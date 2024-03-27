Setback for AAP in Punjab: Party's only Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP
In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the party's Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the national capital Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
