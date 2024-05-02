Delhi Minister for Urban Development, Industries, Health and more – Saurabh Bharadwaj – on 2 May cautioned people that some fraudster had created a fake Facebook account in his name and trying to borrow money via online platforms Paytm and GooglePay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also requested his followers and common people not to transfer any money to him. In the meantime, he has asked South Delhi DCP to take appropriate action.

Taking to X, Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, “Alert - Someone has made a fake Facebook Account in my name and is trying to borrow money via PayTM or GooglePay. Please don’t transfer any money. @DCPSouthDelhi Please take appropriate action."

He also attached another tweet of Ankita Shah who alerted the Greater Kailash MLA regarding the fake Facebook account in his name.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has not replied on the tweet of Bharadwaj.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR in connection with doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech on reservation issues posted on social media platforms.

Accoring to news agency ANI, the case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act.

The Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) started the investigation after the case was registered.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a written complaint, said it had found some doctored videos circulated by Facebook and Twitter users. The MHA also attached a report containing details of links and social media handles from which these videos were being shared.

With agency inputs.

