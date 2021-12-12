Ahead of Goa Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year, Aam Aadmi Party put to rest all speculations of an alliance with Trinamool Congress by stating that the party is not going to form an alliance with TMC.

As per the party statement, "AAP won't form an alliance with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming elections and the party is determined to provide a fresh alternative in the state."

"I say with full responsibility that there will be no alliance with TMC. So, there is no question of any talks with them. We are determined to give Goa a fresh alternative with good candidates and form an honest corruption-free government, " tweeted AAP leader Atishi.

"Atishi was responding to a tweet by a West Bengal-based journalist, who quoted a media report saying that the AAP is looking to forge an alliance with the TMC in Goa. The Mamata Banerjee-led party is yet to decide on the proposal, but the two sides have held a round of discussion on the issue," said the statement released by AAP.

"There are daily reports about someone switching parties in the state. Sometimes a leader leaves the party and goes to another party. Sometimes a party makes an alliance with another party. Sometimes a party stands in opposition and campaigns against the particular party and forms the government with the same party," said Atishi.

"The leaders of Goa have been thinking about self-development till date. They only think about how to enrich themselves through corruption. The politicians never thought about developing the state. That's why AAP is determined to change the politics of Goa and AAP is the only party which will provide honest governance in the state," she added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee left for Goa on Sunday on a two-day visit to the western state, where the TMC is trying to gain foothold ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

The TMC supremo, on her second visit to Goa in two months, is scheduled to address three public meetings at Benaulim, Panjim and Assanora, a party official said.

The chief minister will also hold a meeting with the TMC leaders of Goa and another with the editors of mediahouses, during her visit. The TMC had on Saturday promised ₹5,000 to the woman head of every household in Goa, if voted to power there.

Both the Congress and the BJP have criticised the party over its "dole politics."

