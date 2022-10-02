Arvind Kejriwal cites 'IB report', claims AAP set to form govt in Gujarat2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 02:37 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that according to an IB report if elections were held right away, AAP would take power in Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, asserted on Sunday that a "Intelligence Bureau report" indicates that given the current traction and popularity of the party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win elections and form the government in Gujarat. The AAP leader also asserted that the results show a narrow margin of victory, urging the people of Gujarat to give the party a "big push" in order to secure a comfortable majority in the state.