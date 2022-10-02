Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, asserted on Sunday that a "Intelligence Bureau report" indicates that given the current traction and popularity of the party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win elections and form the government in Gujarat. The AAP leader also asserted that the results show a narrow margin of victory, urging the people of Gujarat to give the party a "big push" in order to secure a comfortable majority in the state.

While addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Delhi's CM said, “According to sources, an IB report has come. It is written in the report that if elections are held today, then the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Gujarat."

In an attempt to garner support from the people of Gujarat, he further added, “Although it is written in the report that right now it is with a thin margin. (We) are ahead with very few seats. The people of Gujarat will have to give a big push so that the (AAP) government is formed with a comfortable majority."

The AAP leader claimed that since the release of the "IB report," the BJP and Congress have teamed up and held private meetings.

According to him, the saffron party is "especially freaking out" about the report and is doing everything it can to strengthen Congress in order to split the anti-BJP vote.

“Congress has been given the responsibility to garner as many votes of AAP as possible," Kejriwal said.

“I want to tell the people of Gujarat - be cautious."

IB Report से बड़ा खुलासा!



आज Gujarat में चुनाव हो तो AAP की सरकार बन रही है:Sources



रिपोर्ट से बुरी तरह बौखलाई BJP, Congress के साथ Secret Meetings कर रही है



भाजपा का प्रयास-कांग्रेस को मज़बूत कर Anti-BJP Vote बांटो



कांग्रेस की ज़िम्मेदारी-AAP के वोट काटो



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/e1j35pQAxI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 2, 2022

Given the fact that there is a propulsive dairy industry in the state, Kejriwal has also pledged to pay ₹40 per day for the maintenance of each cow if the AAP takes power in the state with upcoming elections.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the press briefing.

Both AAP leaders are in Gujarat for a two-day visit and will speak at two public gatherings on Sunday as the party ramps up its campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state later this year.