AAP shares Arvind Kejriwal’s health update: ‘Medical reports say anything can happen to him…’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reaffirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi LG VK Saxena are “conspiring to kill CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail". Citing medical reports, he cautioned that anything can happen to the AAP Supremo at any time in prison.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Today's press conference is about how BJP and Delhi LG are playing with the life of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and conspiring to kill him in jail...”

“The medical report of Arvind Kejriwal is enough to tell that anything can happen to him at any time in the jail and the way Delhi LG and BJP are making wrong statements on Arvind Kejriwal's health confirms our doubt…,” the AAP leader said.

On Saturday, AAP criticised Lt Governor VK Saxena's communication, accusing him of suggesting that Kejriwal was "deliberately" making himself ill. They further accused the BJP of plotting a "sinister plan to kill" the AAP leader.

A letter from the LG's office to the chief secretary on Friday stated that Saxena was concerned about Kejriwal's "non-consumption" of his prescribed medical diet and medicines while he is in Tihar jail under judicial custody. He instructed officers to investigate the reasons behind this.

The communication, based on a report from Tihar Jail's Superintendent regarding Kejriwal's health, highlighted instances of "willful low-calorie intake" by the chief minister, despite being provided with sufficient home-cooked food. The report also mentioned that Kejriwal refused to take insulin before dinner on July 7.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP and the central government of conspiring to harm Kejriwal's health in jail, claiming he lost weight and his blood sugar levels dropped. The party further alleged that Kejriwal's blood sugar level fell to 50 mg/dL five times in one night, putting him at risk of slipping into a coma or suffering brain damage.

On July 13, Sanjay Singh claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg in jail, calling it a sign of “serious illness”. “The Chief Minister has lost weight from 70 to 61.5 kg since his arrest,” he had claimed.