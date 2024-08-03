An Asha Kiran shelter home in Delhi has become the focal point of a brewing political controversy after 14 inmates died within the span of 20 days. The diet of inmates was reduced significantly over the past few years with around 25 others now suffering from tuberculosis. The ruling AAP has sought a magisterial inquiry into the deaths and questioned Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the appointment of a previously "suspended" official as the administrator of the shelter home in Rohini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We saw a lot of negligence inside...We interacted with the kids...We demand that Delhi LG should take action against such officers...Officers have committed a lot of negligence...The complaints of the supporting staff were ignored...The committee will prepare a report...The video of the condition inside the shelter home will also be released by the committee," said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Reports quoting an Asha Kiran worker also indicated that several inmates were facing health problems — including 25 people suffering from tuberculosis. The employee told India Today TV that serious dietary restrictions had contributed to deteriorating health conditions in the facility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The situation inside is terrible. Half of those living there don't even have clothes to wear. They get limited food. The situation is not what is used to be four years ago. They used to get rice, dal, chapatis, vegetables, fruits, milk and eggs earlier. But now the adults do not get it. Hence, they get weak, develop tuberculosis and start getting some essentials. However, when they recuperate, their diet is again reduced," the Asha Kiran worker told the publication.

The assertion also echoes claims made by AAP leaders on Saturday.

“We got information around two to three days ago that 14 people have died there because they were not given proper water, food, and medical facilities," Party MLA Durgesh Pathak alleged during a press conference in the evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}