After a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting on July 15, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would endorse opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election. Sinha is competing against Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, for the nation's top constitutional position.

"We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha," Singh said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the AAP and the chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other PAC members were present at the meeting. On July 18, people will vote in the presidential election.

The AAP is the only party outside of the BJP and the Congress to hold office in two states, Delhi and Punjab. Ten Rajya Sabha members, including three from Delhi, are from the two states. Additionally, the party has 156 MLAs in total, with 92 of those in Punjab, 62 in Delhi, and two in Goa.

In the wake of the Shiv Sena declaring support for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu, the opposition's candidate for next week's presidential election, Yashwant Sinha, had cancelled his visit to Mumbai slated for July 15.

"Sinha's visit to Mumbai, where he was scheduled to meet and address the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators, has been cancelled," an NCP leader said.

The visit was cancelled as a result of Uddhav Thackeray, the president of the Shiv Sena, expressing his party's support for Murmu. Thackeray had stated on July 13 that his party would back Droupadi Murmu and noted that this was the first time a tribal woman had the chance to hold the office of President.

Although there was no pressure on him, he claimed that various party officials, particularly those from the tribal community like MLC Aamshya Padvi, former MLA Nirmala Gavit, and Eklavya Sanghtana's Shivajirao Dhavale, had asked him to support Droupadi Murmu. There are 19 Shiv Sena members of parliament, including 18 from Maharashtra. It has 55 MLAs and three MPs in the Rajya Sabha, but 40 of them have allied with the faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With PTI inputs)