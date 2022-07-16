AAP to back Yashwant Sinha in Presidential election 20222 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 02:33 PM IST
‘We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha,’ AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.
After a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting on July 15, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would endorse opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election. Sinha is competing against Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, for the nation's top constitutional position.