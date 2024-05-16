The ED told the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal had demanded ₹ 100-crore bribe. “It reached Goa and was used in elections by the AAP,” the ED alleged in the court on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday of its decision to name the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a co-accused in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The AAP will be made an accused in this case. We have direct evidence that Kejriwal stayed in a seven-star hotel, and the bill ran into lakhs," said the Additional Solicitor General, as reported by Bar and Bench. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ASG made the arguments during a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday. The top court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has challenged his arrest in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What ED said? Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, also appearing for the ED, questioned the maintainability of Kejriwal's plea under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “These remand orders are consent orders... so it cannot be challenged," Mehta said.

Amid the argument, Justice Khanna said, "One bench has been entertained to decide the contours of article 32 plea, and there have been judgments where bail was granted under article 32. Is this not correct?" The SG responded, "If we delete section 439, it can be maintainable."

'Kejriwal will not go to jail if people vote for him' The ED's lawyer also questioned Kejriwal's claim that he won't go to jail if people vote for him. "Arvind Kejriwal has said that if you vote for me, then I will not have to go to jail on June 2. How can Arvind Kejriwal say this?" the probe agency asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Welcoming “criticism of the verdict" of granting interim bail to Kejriwal, Justice Khanna said the Supreme Court bench “will not go into that". "Our order is clear when he has to surrender. It is an order of the apex court, which shall govern the rule of law."

Khanna further said, “We did not make an exception for anybody."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!