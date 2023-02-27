AAP to hold nationwide protest today over Manish Sisodia's arrest
AAP will also stage protests at the BJP Headquarters at the in Delhi at around 12 pm om Monday
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will stage protests across India on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak took to Twitter to announce the protests, which will reportedly take place in several cities, including Delhi, Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, and Noida.
