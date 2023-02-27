The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will stage protests across India on Monday against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. AAP's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak took to Twitter to announce the protests, which will reportedly take place in several cities, including Delhi, Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, and Noida.

Taking to Twitter, Pathak on Sunday said, "The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow."

देश के लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने वाले महान शिक्षा मंत्री श्री मनीष सिसोदिया को फ़र्ज़ी केस में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है।



इसके विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी कल पूरे देश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) February 26, 2023

The party will stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm om Monday. It is believed that the party will also hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, etc.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after an eight-hour questioning session related to the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Delhi Deputy CM had earlier claimed that false cases were being lodged against AAP leaders because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

In response to the arrest, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal labeled it "dirty politics" and reiterated that Sisodia was innocent. He suggested that the arrest was part of a wider pattern of the BJP slapping false cases on AAP leaders as the party's popularity grew.

The AAP's decision to hold protests on Monday comes amidst widespread criticism of the Modi government's handling of recent protests by farmers in Delhi. The government has been accused of using excessive force against protesters and stifling dissent, prompting widespread condemnation from civil society groups and opposition parties.

