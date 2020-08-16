Home >News >India >AAP to make oximeters available in 30k villages to help in Covid fight: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over COVID19 situation, in New Delhi on Saturday (ANI)
AAP to make oximeters available in 30k villages to help in Covid fight: Kejriwal

To give a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Aam Aadmi Party will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : To give a boost to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood in 30,000 villages across the country, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

Kejriwal said he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen level.

"Already received commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. Am overwhelmed. Will now set up 'oxygen jaanch kendra' in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank you donors. We will train village youth and give them oxymeters to set up oxy kendras," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time," he said in another tweet.

Kejriwal had on Saturday urged people to donate oximeters to the AAP so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19 in the hinterland.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

