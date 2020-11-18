AAP tries to woo Goa by higlighting Delhi’s 24x7 free electricity model

The debate between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and Goa power minister Nilesh Cabral on the Delhi government's model of providing 24x7 free power to people never happened; but AAP is using the Delhi model of development to woo Goa. The term of the Goa assembly ends in February 2022.

Chadha travelled to Goa on Tuesday after the coastal state’s power minister said a day earlier that he was willing to debate the issue with like-minded people. Cabral had in an address questioned Delhi’s model of providing 24x7 free power to people—one of the promises on which AAP came to power in Delhi in 2013 and in subsequent terms.

AAP had contested the previous assembly elections in Goa keeping the size of the state in mind and as it was facing a largely two-cornered contest between the Congress and the BJP.

The AAP leader said he had travelled to Goa to showcase the merits of the Delhi model of governance.

“[I am here to] explain to you why we [could] do this in Delhi and why the BJP government failed. The annual budget in Delhi is approximately Rs60,000 crore and the population is 2 crore (20 million) which comes to Rs30,000 spend per annum per person. The annual budget for the state of Goa is Rs21,000 crore and the population is roughly 15 lakh (1.5 million) which comes to a huge sum of Rs1.40 lakh per person. If in Rs30,000 the Delhi government can give free electricity, water, schools…why can’t the government of Goa do the same?" said Chadha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via