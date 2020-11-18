AAP tries to woo Goa by higlighting Delhi’s 24x7 free electricity model

“[I am here to] explain to you why we [could] do this in Delhi and why the BJP government failed. The annual budget in Delhi is approximately Rs60,000 crore and the population is 2 crore (20 million) which comes to Rs30,000 spend per annum per person. The annual budget for the state of Goa is Rs21,000 crore and the population is roughly 15 lakh (1.5 million) which comes to a huge sum of Rs1.40 lakh per person. If in Rs30,000 the Delhi government can give free electricity, water, schools…why can’t the government of Goa do the same?" said Chadha.