Yogendra Yadav, otherwise a vocal critic of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has congratulated AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in the backdrop of all exit polls surveys predicting a massive victory for the party. Yogendra Yadav, however, has a clear message to his former party, “hope they live up to the huge expectations of the people of Punjab".

“The only firm conclusion that we can draw from exit polls so far is about Punjab. Clearly, it's an AAP wave with a thumping majority. Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal. Really hope they live up to the huge expectations of the people of Punjab," Yadav said via a tweet.

In Punjab, exit polls say it's AAP wave

All top media organisations, which released their exit poll surveys today, claim AAP is coming to power with an overwhelming majority in Punjab. The state saw a multi-cornered contest between 5 big parties during the 2022 assembly polls. The surveys said Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party will win between 51-over 100 seats.

Let's see how many seats each big poll survey has given to AAP.

Exit poll results in 2022:

Republic-P Mark exit poll: AAP: 62-70 seats

Times Now-Veto: AAP: 70

News 24-Today's Chanakya: 100

ABP News-Cvoter: 51-61

Axis My India: 76-90

Exit poll results in 2017:

No pollster could predict the accurate poll outcome in the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab. AAP was declared as a major contender for power in 2017 too, but most media houses had predicted a hung assembly in the state. Despite high hopes in exit poll surveys, AAP got 20 seats in the 117-member assembly.

Key players this time:

Key players like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party will be keenly looking at exit poll surveys as they'll reflect the mood of the state people.

During the assembly elections 2022 held in Punjab on February 20, over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for 117 Assembly seats.

