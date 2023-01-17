‘AAP will be in power in Centre tomorrow’: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a jibe the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and said that time is very powerful, hence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can also come to power in future instead of BJP. He made these marks during Delhi Assembly session today.
“Time is very powerful, nothing is permanent in the world. If one thinks that one will remain in power forever, then that's not going to happen. Today we're in power in Delhi and they're (BJP) in power in Centre, tomorrow it might happen we'll be in power in Centre," Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.
This came after BJP leaders wore black clothes and turbans to the Delhi assembly to protest against alleged corruption and scams of the AAP government and demanded that CM Arvind Kejriwal resign from the post.
BJP member Ajay Mahawar alleged corruption in the purchase of buses, excise policy and the working of the Delhi Jal Board, as per PTI reports.
He said the "dishonest" government of Kejriwal is shielding Manish Sisodia, who is "accused of gross corruption", while one of his ministers, Satyendar Jain, is in jail on corruption charges.
"We are against the corrupt government of Delhi. Scam in making classrooms, in buses and in liquor policy, overall this government is only doing corruption and the chief minister should resign. We demand that he should be removed. We are wearing black clothes to mark our protest against this corrupt government," BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said, PTI reported.
On Monday, amid protest by MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government, the House saw repeated adjournments and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings were held on the first day of the session.
(With inputs from agencies)
