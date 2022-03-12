AAP will contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, form govt: Satyendar Jain

AAP will contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh, form govt: Satyendar Jain1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- After Punjab, now it is Himachal Pradesh's turn. The health and education systems in the state are quite bad here, Satyendar Jain said
Exuding confidence after a landslide win in Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that his party will contest on all 68 seats in upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections.
After Punjab, now it is Himachal Pradesh's turn. The health and education systems in the state are quite bad here, the minister said. Earlier during the day, AAP workers in the presence of Jain held a roadshow in Shimla.
Satyendar Jain further said AAP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections.
AAP romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab. The party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.
Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Mann was also elected as the Punjab AAP Legislature Party leader. He will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday to stake claim to form the government, a party leader said.
On March 13, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a roadshow in Amritsar to thank the people of Punjab for their "love and trust". Both the swearing-in ceremony and the roadshow will be attended by Kejriwal, the party said.
A day after the AAP's stupendous victory, Mann met Kejriwal and his parents at his residence and took their "blessings", it said.
