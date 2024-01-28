Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on 28 January said his party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own, however, the Lok Sabha polls will be fought as part of the INDIA bloc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May while the assembly elections are due in October.

"Today people only have trust in one party, which is the Aam Aadmi Party. On one side, they see Punjab, and on the other, our government in Delhi. Today Haryana is seeking a big change. In Delhi and Punjab, people made this big change earlier and now people there are happy," he said at his party's 'Badlaav Jansabha' in Haryana's Jind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"AAP will contest on all 90 seats and we will form the next government in Haryana and make it the number 1 state in the country," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present at the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that Haryana is looking for a 'big change' as the state's people are 'fed up' with all the parties that have ruled here.

The AAP national convener alleged, that people in Haryana have tested all the other parties and these parties have only filled their own coffers.

He said that only the AAP can provide round-the-clock power supply and other facilities to people as it has done in Delhi and Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Can the Congress, the BJP, and the JJP do this? They cannot. Only the AAP can do this," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister said the rival parties used to say that if people get zero bills then they wont get a power supply.

"There used to be seven to eight hours power cuts daily earlier in Delhi and Punjab, but now the people are getting round-the-clock power supply. In Haryana too, we will end your power cuts," Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-JJP coalition is in power in Haryana and its government is led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

With agency inputs.

