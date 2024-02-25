‘Will not let BJP do gunda gardi', says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on water bills issue
Arvind Kejriwal assures water bills will not be cancelled without reason under AAP leadership. Criticizes BJP's interference in 'one-time settlement' scheme for unpaid water bills.
AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 25 February assured that under his party's leadership, water bills will not be cancelled and also criticised the BJP's alleged interference in 'one-time settlement' scheme for unpaid water bills.
