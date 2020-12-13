AAP workers to observe fast tomorrow to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai

Supporting farmers in the ongoing protests, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has decided that all party workers will observe fast on 14 December to protest against the farm laws .

"At the party headquarters, in ITO, MLAs and councillors will keep a group fast from 10 am to 5 pm," AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told news agency ANI.

Thousands of farmers protesting near the Delhi borders had announced that they will hold fast tomorrow in order to reiterate their demand to repeal the government's agri laws.

The farm leaders said that all representatives of their groups will observe a fast from 8 am to 5 pm on 14 December, when they have called for a nationwide protest.

Major highways linking Delhi will be blocked

The farmers said that major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from today and they will sit on a hunger strike.

This comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the reforms will help increase the income of the farmers.

The protests entered its 18th day on Sunday.

The farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected the Centre's proposal to amend the new farm laws and announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi.

Adequate arrangements have made and these include multi-layered barricades and deployment of extra personnel.

The farmers also said that they are ready to hold talks with the government, but the Centre will have to first discuss their demand to repeal the three new farm laws.

Speaking on the matter, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said, "If the government wants to hold talks, we are ready, but our main demand will remain the scrapping of the three laws. We will move onto our other demands only after that"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via