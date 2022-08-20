AAP working on strategy to become alternative to BJD, BJP in Odisha1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 05:40 AM IST
The party confirmed that the state workers' conference in the state capital would take place on 21 August.
The party confirmed that the state workers' conference in the state capital would take place on 21 August.
Listen to this article
The Aam Aadmi Party on 19 August said that it is preparing a strategy to strengthen itself as an alternative to the Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha.