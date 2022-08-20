The Aam Aadmi Party on 19 August said that it is preparing a strategy to strengthen itself as an alternative to the Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha.

The party confirmed that the state workers' conference in the state capital would take place on 21 August. Delhi Cantonment legislator and Odisha in-charge Virender Singh Kadian will address the event, in which present flood situation in the state, among other issues will be discussed.

ALSO READ: AAP close to becoming a ‘national party’ if..: Arvind Kejriwal

“The AAP is preparing a strategy to strengthen alternative politics against the way in which the combined politics of the BJD and the BJP hindered the progress of the people of the state," it said in a release on Friday.

The release added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is determined to provide free electricity, water, universal education and healthcare, and employment to every youth in Odisha like it has done in Delhi and Punjab.

Around 1,200 workers from all the districts of Odisha are expected to participate in the state conference, it added.

With PTI inputs