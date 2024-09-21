Mukesh Ahalawat, first-time MLA and AAP’s Dalit face, takes oath as Delhi govt minister: Who is he?

Mukesh Ahlawat, the AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra constituency, sworn in as Delhi govt minister on Saturday. Ahlawat is the new Dalit face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Mukesh Ahalawat, first-time MLA and AAP's Dalit face, takes oath as Delhi govt minister: Who is he?
Mukesh Ahalawat, first-time MLA and AAP’s Dalit face, takes oath as Delhi govt minister: Who is he?

Mukesh Ahlawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sultanpur Majra constituency, sworn in as Delhi government minister on Saturday. Ahlawat is the new Dalit face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi, who took oath as the Chief Minister of the national caspital on September 21 amid growing calls for snap Assembly elections.

After taking oath as Delhi Minister, AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat says, “It's all because of Arvind Kejriwal and Baba Saheb that people like me become the Minister. We will work as much as possible - the priorities will be to work for the people of Dalit and backward communities...”

Also Read | Atishi swearing in LIVE updates: Atishi takes oath as third woman CM of Delhi

"Today is a very fortunate day for me. From today, I will begin a new phase in my journey. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Atishi ji for including me in the cabinet," Ahlawat said ahead of the oath ceremony.

Who is Mukesh Ahalawat? 8 Things to know about him

  • Mukesh Ahlawat, 48-year, is a Dalit leader and a first-time MLA from the Sultanpur Majra constituency of North West Delhi.
  • Ahlawat started his political career with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He contested elections in 2008 and 2013 on BSP ticket. In 2013 Assembly elections he lost to Jai Kishan of Congress.

Also Read | AAP demands govt house for outgoing CM Kejriwal, says ‘he’s entitled to it’
  • In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Ahlawat defeated BJP candidate Ram Chander Chawriya with a margin of 48,042 votes on Sultanpur Majra constituency.
  • In 2020, Ahlawat founded a local NGO focused on education, while also actively volunteering in anti-corruption efforts.
  • Ahlawat is also the co-incharge of AAP's Rajasthan unit and has been the Chairman of the District Development Committee since 19 March 2017.
  • According to his affidavit, submitted to the election commission, Ahlawat is by profession a businessman.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi: AAP offers ‘free tickets’, but not for the concert
  • The key interests of Ahlawat include social justice, education reform, and community development, driving his work both in and outside of politics, AAP said in a statement
  • Born on November 9, 1975, Ahlawat completed his education up to class 12 at Ravindra Public School, CBSE, in 1994.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMukesh Ahalawat, first-time MLA and AAP’s Dalit face, takes oath as Delhi govt minister: Who is he?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.