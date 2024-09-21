Mukesh Ahalawat, first-time MLA and AAP’s Dalit face, takes oath as Delhi govt minister: Who is he?

Mukesh Ahlawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sultanpur Majra constituency, sworn in as Delhi government minister on Saturday. Ahlawat is the new Dalit face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi, who took oath as the Chief Minister of the national caspital on September 21 amid growing calls for snap Assembly elections.
After taking oath as Delhi Minister, AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat says, “It's all because of Arvind Kejriwal and Baba Saheb that people like me become the Minister. We will work as much as possible - the priorities will be to work for the people of Dalit and backward communities...”
"Today is a very fortunate day for me. From today, I will begin a new phase in my journey. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Atishi ji for including me in the cabinet," Ahlawat said ahead of the oath ceremony.
