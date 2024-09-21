Mukesh Ahlawat, the AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra constituency, sworn in as Delhi govt minister on Saturday. Ahlawat is the new Dalit face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi

Mukesh Ahlawat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sultanpur Majra constituency, sworn in as Delhi government minister on Saturday. Ahlawat is the new Dalit face in the Delhi Cabinet headed by Atishi, who took oath as the Chief Minister of the national caspital on September 21 amid growing calls for snap Assembly elections.

After taking oath as Delhi Minister, AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat says, "It's all because of Arvind Kejriwal and Baba Saheb that people like me become the Minister. We will work as much as possible - the priorities will be to work for the people of Dalit and backward communities..."

"Today is a very fortunate day for me. From today, I will begin a new phase in my journey. I am deeply grateful to Arvind Kejriwal ji and Atishi ji for including me in the cabinet," Ahlawat said ahead of the oath ceremony.

Who is Mukesh Ahalawat? 8 Things to know about him Mukesh Ahlawat, 48-year, is a Dalit leader and a first-time MLA from the Sultanpur Majra constituency of North West Delhi.

Ahlawat started his political career with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He contested elections in 2008 and 2013 on BSP ticket. In 2013 Assembly elections he lost to Jai Kishan of Congress.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Ahlawat defeated BJP candidate Ram Chander Chawriya with a margin of 48,042 votes on Sultanpur Majra constituency.

In 2020, Ahlawat founded a local NGO focused on education, while also actively volunteering in anti-corruption efforts.

Ahlawat is also the co-incharge of AAP's Rajasthan unit and has been the Chairman of the District Development Committee since 19 March 2017.

According to his affidavit, submitted to the election commission, Ahlawat is by profession a businessman.

The key interests of Ahlawat include social justice, education reform, and community development, driving his work both in and outside of politics, AAP said in a statement

Born on November 9, 1975, Ahlawat completed his education up to class 12 at Ravindra Public School, CBSE, in 1994.

