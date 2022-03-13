AAP's Labh Singh, who defeated Charanjit S Channi, lists two priorities. Check here1 min read . 09:19 PM IST
- The AAP leader defeated Charanjit Singh Channi by over 37,000 votes
Punjab AAP MLA Labh Singh, who defeated Congress' Charanjit S Channi from Bhadaur on Sunday shared what he will do first for the people of his constituency.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said he contested the assembly election for the first time. “It's a new type of politics in which a labourer's son can become MLA. I will work to improve condition of hospitals and improve quality of education," he said.
The AAP leader defeated Charanjit Singh Channi by over 37,000 votes. Singh secured 63,967 votes with over 51% vote share, while Channi could manage to get 26409 votes with over 21% vote share.
The AAP swept Punjab by winning 92 of 117 assembly seats.
