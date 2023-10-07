AAP's Sanjay Singh moves plea against ED, alleges risk of torture amid bid to shift him to police lockup
The Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has moved an application in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi, saying that Enforcement Directorate officials tried to shift from the premises of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Police Station Tughlak Road on purported grounds
After arresting Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise Policy case, the Enforcement Directorate tried to shift him to police station so that he could be tortured, claimed Aam Aadmi Party leader in a plea moved in Rouse Avenue court of Delhi.
