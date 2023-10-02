Government employees across the country on Sunday gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to protest against the New Pension Scheme and demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). PSU workers from more than 20 states participated in the ‘Pension Shankhanaad Rally’, organized by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS).

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that he will raise the Old Pension Scheme issue in Parliament when his membership in the Rajya Sabha is revoked. He questioned the system where MLAs and MPs receive pensions for their entire lives while employees who have worked for 40 years are denied such benefits.

“MLAs and MPs get pensions for their whole life even if they work for 40 days. Why no pension for an employee who has worked for 40 years? I will raise this issue before Parliament after my membership gets revoked. Arvind Kejriwal's slogan is Where AAP rules there is an old pension," Singh said while addressing a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his party strongly supports OPS and said that the New Pension Scheme is an injustice against employees. States like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have announced the bringing back of OPS.

Opposition parties have backed the protesters' demand and asked the BJP-led central government to bring back the OPS. “Old pension is the right of employees."

“Our policy regarding this is clear – employees must get their rights. Modi government should restore the old pension, and honor the workers who serve the country," the Congress had earlier said.

Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement which is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person. The new pension scheme stated that employees contribute a portion of their salaries to the pension fund. Based on that, they are entitled to a one-time lump sum amount on superannuation.

The old pension scheme was discontinued in December 2003, and the new pension scheme came into effect on April 1, 2004.

