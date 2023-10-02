AAP's Sanjay Singh to raise Old Pension Scheme issue in Parliament, ‘Kejriwal’s slogan is…'
Government employees protest in Delhi demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. AAP leader Sanjay Singh vows to raise the issue in Parliament. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal supports the demand.
Government employees across the country on Sunday gathered at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to protest against the New Pension Scheme and demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). PSU workers from more than 20 states participated in the ‘Pension Shankhanaad Rally’, organized by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS).