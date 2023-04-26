AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected as Delhi Mayor as BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 01:04 PM IST
- Delhi Mayoral election: Both BJP's candidates for mayor and deputy mayor post withdrew their nominations before the mayoral poll
- BJP candidate Shikha Rai and Soni Pal were initially contesting against AAP's Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s candidate Shelly Oberoi was unanimously elected as mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination.
