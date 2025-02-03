Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of misleading content from online platforms.

The Delhi High Court issued a notice on an application filed by Aaradhya Bachchan, seeking a summary judgment regarding the circulation of misleading information about her in the media, Bar & Bench reported.

The Court issued notices to defendants, including Google, Bollywood Times, and other websites. The next date of hearing is March 17.

Also Read | Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan praises wife Aishwarya Rai

In April 2023, the Delhi High Court directed Google to take down fake videos of Aaradhya Bachchan, claiming that she is ‘critically ill’ and ‘no more’.

The Delhi High Court asked YouTube channels to stop publishing irrelevant information on Aaradhya Bachchan's health and called spreading misleading information “morbid perversity”.

During the 2023 hearing, Justice C Hari Shankar said that a child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, and dissemination of misleading information in respect of a child's health was “completely intolerable in law”.

Earlier, the court asked Google to give details regarding the entities that uploaded such videos and said publishing any future misleading videos should be brought to Google's notice.

Additionally, the court asked the centre to block access to misleading content and stated Google was duty-bound to follow the legal framework.

“Defendants 1 to 9 (YouTube channels) are completely restrained from publishing, sharing, and disseminating any content on any public platform across the net relating to the state of health or physical condition of the plaintiff,” Mint reported, citing a court order on April 20, 2023.