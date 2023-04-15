‘Aaram se’, watch Brett Lee speak in Hindi, school fans to wear helmets2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Brett Lee may not be a member of any IPL squad, but he continues to enjoy a massive fan base in India.
Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee was in for an unexpected encounter on his way out of the IPL stadium in India. A fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, which Lee is not a part of, chased his car for a selfie with the fast bowler.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×