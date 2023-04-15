Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee was in for an unexpected encounter on his way out of the IPL stadium in India. A fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team, which Lee is not a part of, chased his car for a selfie with the fast bowler.

Lee is in India as a commentator for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). During 2008–2010, Lee was a part of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during 2011–2013. Despite not being part of any IPL team, the Australian fast bowler still commands a huge fan following in India.

Known for his lightning-quick pace and aggressive bowling style, Lee was one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket during his playing days.

Also Read: India saving this cricketer for world cup, won’t risk him in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The fan, who was riding an Activa, was seen persistently chasing Lee's car for a selfie, despite the bowler's attempts to slow down and urge the fan to drive safely. In the video posted by Lee on social media, the fan can be heard repeatedly asking for a selfie while Lee tries to engage in conversation.

India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #wearalid boys ⛑️ pic.twitter.com/gTDv8O4AmK — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 12, 2023

During the conversation, Lee asks the fan to drive safely, “Aaram se, aaram se!" He even enquires about the fan's helmet. However, the fan continues to follow the car, insisting on a selfie with the Australian cricketer. The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans praising Lee for his patience and humility.

Also Read: Teams may not need all-rounders anymore, thanks to this new rule for IPL 2023

The incident reminded many of a similar incident involving Sachin Tendulkar. Back in 2017, the Indian cricket legend demonstrated his commitment to road safety by calling out a couple for not wearing helmets during a car journey in Kerala.

During a car ride, Tendulkar noticed the woman sitting behind the rider without a helmet and promptly chided the couple. It's important to wear a helmet even when you’re sitting in the back seat, he said.

While the couple may have been starstruck by the presence of the cricket icon, they were likely surprised by the unexpected admonition. Sachin spoke to the camera and said that it made no sense to him that people riding in the back seat of a bike preferred not to wear helmets.