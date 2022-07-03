On July 3, environmentalists will engage in a new round of protest over the Metro-3 car shed project. In addition to leopards, the Aarey forest, which is near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in suburban Goregaon, is home to some 300 different species of plants and animals. Environmental groups claim that the forest is an important habitat for wildlife, including some indigenous species, as well as a source of clean air for city dwellers.