Aarey Metro car shed: SC directs MMRCL to pay ₹10 lakh fine within 2 weeks for felling of trees beyond permission1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- The SC in November last year had allowed MMRCL to pursue its application before the Tree Authority to cut 84 trees at Aarey forest for the metro car shed project.
The Supreme Court on 17 April has directed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to pay ₹10 lakh fine within 2 weeks for felling of trees beyond permission.
