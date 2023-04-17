The Supreme Court on 17 April has directed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to pay ₹10 lakh fine within 2 weeks for felling of trees beyond permission.

However, the bench has permitted Mumbai Metro to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it was improper on MMRCL part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that 1500 will be re-planted.

"We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks," it added.

During the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “MMRCL shall deposit 10 lakhs to the Chief Conservator of Forests and the conservator should ensure all afforestation as directed is completed. The conservator shall ensure that planting of trees direction is followed."

CJI added, "You people think you can Supreme Court for a ride. You cannot overreach the court. Officer of MMRCL should also be sent to jail. Ask CEO of MMRCL to be present in court."

The SC in November last year had allowed MMRCL to pursue its application before the Tree Authority to cut 84 trees at Aarey forest for the metro car shed project.

However, on March 15, the BMC commissioner granted permission to fell 177 trees. The MMRCL justified the increase in number of trees claiming the earlier application for felling 84 trees was of 2019 and over the years shrubs had grown into trees.