The Aarogya Setu app, the government’s contact tracing app touted as the first line of defence against Covid-19 last year, will be used to quickly access a person's vaccination status. A blue tick will appear against the names of people once they take one dose of the vaccine. After both the doses, two blue ticks will be displayed.

"Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield," Aarogya Setu said in a tweet.

Aarogya Setu was launched by the Government of India in April last year. It was developed with the active involvement of the best of the minds from the Indian industry, academia and government working round the clock to build a robust, scalable and secure app.

The app is now being maintained and supported by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The app aims to help people identify Bluetooth contacts of COVID-19 positive users and issues alerts for helping people stay safe.

Apart from the CoWIN portal, the Aarogya Setu app is also used for registration for Covid-19 vaccines and bookings slots.

For registering on the Aarogya Setu app, users need to open the app and click on the Co-WIN tab present on the home screen. Then, they need to select “Vaccination Registration" and then enter their phone number to verify themselves via an OTP. On the Registration page, users need to enter all their details like which photo ID proof they’ll be using, name, gender, and year of birth (same as Co-WIN platform), then click “Register." After registering, users can go ahead and look for a vaccination centre near them by entering the area Pin code and clicking search. Then, they can select a date and time to book an appointment.

How to download the Covid vaccination certificate from Aarogya Setu?

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone.

Sign in using your mobile number.

Click on the CoWin tab at the top.

Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID after clicking on the Vaccination Certificate option.

Click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate

