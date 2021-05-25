Aarogya Setu app will display your vaccination status now

For registering on the Aarogya Setu app, users need to open the app and click on the Co-WIN tab present on the home screen. Then, they need to select “Vaccination Registration" and then enter their phone number to verify themselves via an OTP. On the Registration page, users need to enter all their details like which photo ID proof they’ll be using, name, gender, and year of birth (same as Co-WIN platform), then click “Register." After registering, users can go ahead and look for a vaccination centre near them by entering the area Pin code and clicking search. Then, they can select a date and time to book an appointment.