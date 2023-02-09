Aarogya Setu contact tracing data deleted, feature discontinued: Govt tells Lok Sabha
All contact-tracing data collected via the Aarogya Setu mobile application has been deleted and the feature - flagged by critics over security related concerns - has been disabled.
The Centre said on Wednesday that all contact-tracing data collected via the Aarogya Setu mobile application has been deleted. The software had been used to locate and track potential COVID-19 cases as the pandemic raged. While it remains in use, the government said that the contact tracing feature - flagged by critics over security related concerns - has now been disabled.
