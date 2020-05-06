The Covid-19 tracker—'Aarogya Setu' app—is now mandatory for all smartphone users in Noida and Greater Noida. The app has been made mandatory for government employees and private employees in the country and now Noida Police has issued an order that asks all residents to download Aarogya Setu on their smartphones. Not having the 'Aarogya Setu' app on smartphones while out in a public place in Noida or Greater Noida will be considered a violation of the coronavirus-forced lockdown and attract punishment, according to new guidelines issued by the police. Action will also be taken against people going outdoors without a face mask or spitting in public places, according to the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

"If smartphone users do not have Aarogya Setu App installed on their phones, while out in public place, then it will be punishable offence for violation of lockdown norms," Ashutosh Dwivedi, Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional Commissioner of Police (Law&Order) said.

What is Aarogya Setu app

Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the central government to connect essential health services with the people over the fight against COVID-19. The app is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Centre, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

Other order in view of the Covid-19

Action will also be taken against people going outdoors without a face mask.

Spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places in Noida has been prohibited and violation of this can attract a penalty of ₹ 500 for first time offenders and ₹ 1,000 for repeat offendersr

500 for first time offenders and 1,000 for repeat offendersr The district police had on Sunday announced extending the Criminal Procedure Code section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, till May 17,

During the lockdown period, political, social, religious, sports gatherings as well as protest marches and rallies will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida.

No organization/manager will be allowed to call a meeting of five or more than five people.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding events.

Not more than 20 at funerals during the lockdown period and social distancing has to be followed even during these events.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone', has 34 containment zones and has recorded 192 positive cases of coronavirus so far, according to official figures.

Share Via