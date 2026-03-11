New Delhi: The government is set to repurpose and relaunch the pandemic-era Aarogya Setu mobile application as a personal health record (PHR) app, allowing patients to digitally access and share their health records while preventing any single health application from gaining a monopoly, two government officials aware of the development said.
From covid tracker to health vault: Aarogya Setu set for reboot
SummaryThe relaunch aims to move Aarogya Setu away from being a covid-era tracking tool and position it as a supplement to India’s digital health infrastructure. It involves a complete overhaul of the app’s core functionality, with the contact-tracing feature permanently discontinued.
