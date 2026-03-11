From covid tracker to health vault: Aarogya Setu set for reboot

PHR avatar

“The plan is to turn Aarogya Setu into a PHR application. The contact tracing feature will be removed, and it will become an ABDM application with functionalities such as smart reports, appointment reminders, and record management. This is being done to provide citizens with more options and prevent a monopoly by any single health application,” said the first of the two government officials cited earlier, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.