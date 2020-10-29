Aarogya Setu’s origin under CIC scanner

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has issued show-cause notices to central public information officers (CPIOs) of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) for withholding information and giving an evasive reply to a right to information application on the Aarogya Setu app.

According to CIC, first reported by law portal Livelaw, the complainant Saurav Das sought information on the origin of the Aarogya Setu app, details on the proposal and approval along with names of companies, as well as the people and government departments involved in the creation of the app.

Details of the law under which the app was created and is being handled were also sought. The website aarogyasetu.gov.in says the app uses “contact tracing to record details of all the people you may have come in contact with, as you go about your normal activities".

“None of the CPIOs were able to explain anything regarding who created the app, where are the files, and this is extremely preposterous," said the CIC.

The CIC then directed the NIC CPIO to explain in writing how the website https://aarogyasetu.gov.in/ was created with the domain name gov.in, if they do not have any information about it.

Following this, the CIC issued a show cause notice to S.K Tyagi, deputy director and CPIO, D.K. Sagar, deputy director, electronics, R.A. Dhawan, senior general manager (human resources and administration) and CPIO NeGD, and Swarup Dutta, scientist F and CPIO NIC to explain why penalty u/s 20 of the RTI Act should not be imposed on them for obstruction of information and for providing an evasive reply.

Officials have been told to appear before the CIC on 24 November and MeitY is “taking necessary steps to comply with the orders of the CIC", the ministry confirmed.

The Aarogya Setu app has been developed “by NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia. The app has been developed in the most transparent manner and all documents including the privacy policy and Aarogya Setu data access and knowledge sharing protocols issued on 11 May 2020 has been uploaded on the Aarogya Setu portal, aarogyasetu.gov.in," MeitY said.

NIC in its response to the RTI reportedly said that it does not hold information relating to the app’s creation. MeitY did not reply and NeGD said the information sought in the RTI does not concern them.

Several privacy advocates have raised concerns over the ambiguous privacy policy and silence on security practices on Aarogya Setu.

