The Indian government’s Aarogya Setu app, which was used for contact tracing during the lockdowns last year, will now allow users to update their vaccination status on the app. The app will show a “Blue Shield" on its home page for those who are fully vaccinated. The app’s home page will show the Aarogya Setu logo with double blue ticks, 14 days after a person gets the second dose. This will only happen after the CoWIN portal shows that a person has been fully vaccinated.

While all this will happen automatically, the Aarogya Setu app will also allow users to update their vaccination status manually after taking a revised self-assessment. Users who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine(s) will get the “partially vaccinated" sign on their home screen. The vaccination status of an individual will be “unverified" and can be declared by users manually during the self-assessment. The unverified status will become verified after an OTP-based check from the CoWIN backend. Users will have to use the same mobile number used on the CoWIN registration in order to ensure the statuses are correct.

Further, the Aarogya Setu app will also include a section that allows users to download their vaccination certificates. The ‘your status’ section of the app will show a grey border for unverified status, while a double blue border will show for those who are confirmed to have been vaccinated. Tapping the status will allow users to download their vaccine certificate. The app allows four users to be registered per phone number, and the vaccination status will be updated for all users registered to a number.

The Aarogya Setu app has been widely used for tracking, tracing and identification of users since the pandemic began. By allowing users to show vaccination status through the app, the government could mitigate the need to carry physical vaccine certificates for travel, etc. The same hasn’t been clarified by the government yet.

