Aartech Solonics develops Power Module for armed vehicles in collaboration with Army, IIT Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) System Solution Oriented R&D firm Aartech Solonics Ltd on Monday said it has developed the Adaptive Alternate Power Module (AAPM), an indigenous innovation for Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) and Guns, including the K9 Vajra.

This innovation marks a significant step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and is designed to provide regulated DC power to tanks and guns based on the desired load, eliminating the need to switch on the main engine, a company statement said.

According to the statement, this breakthrough technology extends engine life, reduces fuel consumption, and enhances operational efficiency in extreme conditions.

Aartech Solonics, in collaboration with Manmeet Singh Soni of Sudarshan Chakra Corps (EME) and IIT Mumbai, announced the development of the AAPM.

The AAPM supplies power without running the main engine, preserving up to 20 per cent of engine life typically consumed during gun-firing operations. It operates seamlessly from 60°C to -30°C, making it ideal for both the scorching deserts and the freezing Himalayan heights.

AAPM is jointly developed and tested by Aartech Solonics and the Indian Army, and validated by IIT Mumbai. Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) have also been filed.

Aartech was founded in the year 1985 by Anil Anant Raje. It started commercial production on January 1, 1988 and was converted into a public limited company in March 1992.