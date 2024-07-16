Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Mumbai Police issues 3-day traffic advisory; check routes to take and avoid

Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Mumbai Traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Aashadi Ekadashi. The traffic restrictions will be in place for three days.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai traffic Police stated, “In view of ‘AASHADHI EKADASHI' yatra on 17th June, large number of devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala causing traffic congestion on the roads.”
On the occasion of Aashadi Ekadashi, devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala. The gathering will possibly cause extensive traffic congestion on the routes heading towards the ‘Vitthal Mandir.’
Following traffic restrictions and regulations are in place that will be effective from 6:00 pm today till 8:00 am on July 18.
Traffic flow will be restricted along the following routes:
In addition to this, traffic movement will be diverted to Dr.B.A.road [North bound via Ruia Junction].
Ashadhi Ekadashi is one of the most significant religious festivals celebrated annually during the Aashaadh Shukla Paksha which typically takes place in Pandharpur. On this occasion, a large number of devotees gather to participate in the festivities and lead a religious procession.
The eleventh day of Ashadha is considered to be the great Ekadashi, which is also known as Shayani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees observe a full-day fast and lead procession from Allandi that culminates in Pandharpur on Guru Poornima.