Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Mumbai Police issues 3-day traffic advisory; check routes to take and avoid

Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Mumbai Traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Aashadi Ekadashi imposing traffic restrictions from July 16.

Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala, and the gathering is expected to cause extensive traffic congestion on the routes heading towards the ‘Vitthal Mandir.’
Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala, and the gathering is expected to cause extensive traffic congestion on the routes heading towards the 'Vitthal Mandir.'

Aashadi Ekadashi 2024: Mumbai Traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Aashadi Ekadashi. The traffic restrictions will be in place for three days.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai traffic Police stated, “In view of ‘AASHADHI EKADASHI' yatra on 17th June, large number of devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala causing traffic congestion on the roads.”

On the occasion of Aashadi Ekadashi, devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala. The gathering will possibly cause extensive traffic congestion on the routes heading towards the ‘Vitthal Mandir.’

Following traffic restrictions and regulations are in place that will be effective from 6:00 pm today till 8:00 am on July 18.

Traffic flow will be restricted along the following routes:

  • Dadar TT till Tilak Road and Junction of Katrak Road
  • Mancherji Joshi Road and Jam-e-Jamshedji Road. In addition to this, entry will be restricted at Junction of Jam-e-Jamshedji Road road till Five Garden and Junction of Tilak Road (North to South)
  • Katrak Road till Devid Baretto circle and Junction of GD Ambekar Marg and Tilak Road. (North to South).

  • Traffic flow will be restricted on GD Ambekar Marg approaching from Sarfare Chowk which is Junction of GD Ambekar Marg and Naigaon Cross Road (MMGS Marg) towards Katrak road.
  • Tilak road extension from Sahkar Nagar Galli towards Katrak road (East to West)

  • Parsee Colony road No.13 and Road no.14 and Junction of Lady Jahangir Road and the Junction of Katrak Road.
  • Dinshaw Road and Junction of Mancherji Joshi marg and Katrak Road.

In addition to this, traffic movement will be diverted to Dr.B.A.road [North bound via Ruia Junction].

What is Ashadhi Ekadashi?

Ashadhi Ekadashi is one of the most significant religious festivals celebrated annually during the Aashaadh Shukla Paksha which typically takes place in Pandharpur. On this occasion, a large number of devotees gather to participate in the festivities and lead a religious procession.

The eleventh day of Ashadha is considered to be the great Ekadashi, which is also known as Shayani Ekadashi. On this day, devotees observe a full-day fast and lead procession from Allandi that culminates in Pandharpur on Guru Poornima.

 

