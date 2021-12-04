In order to provide a boost to self-reliance in defence manufacturing in the country, the Centre has approved the plans for the production of over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles at Korwa, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, according to a government official.

With this move, the 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 Rifles will replace in-service INSAS Rifle inducted over three decades back. According to the government, the AK-203 rifles will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counterterrorism and counter insurgency operations.

Besides, the project will provide business opportunities to various MSMEs and other defence industries for the supply of raw material and components, which will lead to new employment opportunities.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose joint venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). It has been created with erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and concern Kalashnikov of Russia

“It reflects the ever increasing paradigm shift in defence acquisition from buy (global) to Make in India. This endeavour will be done in partnership with Russia and reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defence sector," the official added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.